Four friends who all have the same rare eye cancer are raising awareness about the disease and hoping to get answers about the circumstances that led to the their own diagnosis.

Ashley McCrary, Juleigh Green, Allison Allred and Lori Lee all attended Auburn University in Alabama between the late 1980s and early 1990s and over the past 20 years have all been diagnosed with ocular melanoma, a rare and aggressive cancer that develops in the eye and can spread all over the body.

Auburn University officials told CBS News that they are hopeful that research and awareness will advance the prevention and treatment of this cancer.

“It was just one of those shocking things, because how often do you hear of somebody having to have their eye removed because of cancer,” Ms. McCrary told The Washington Times. When she was diagnosed in 2012, she said her doctor was dumbfounded that her friends suffered the same disease.

“He said, ‘There’s no way. This is such a rare cancer,’ ” she said.

“He kept emphatically telling me this was not possible — and so it was, literally, at the onset, this is very unusual that there are three of us.”

Ocular melanoma occurs in roughly five out of a million people and typically in older, white men. The diagnosis rate is around 2,500 people in the U.S. each year.

Ms. Green, Ms. Allred and Ms. Lee are all continuing to undergo treatment for the cancer, which has spread to different parts of their body.

In April 2017, Ms. McCrary set up a Facebook page to connect with other people suffering from the disease. Since their story has gained more attention, many people have come forward saying they also suffer from the disease, but a surprising amount shared the Auburn connection.

They believe there are at least 36 people who either attended or worked on Auburn’s campus between 1985 and 1995 that were diagnosed with the cancer.

“We recognize this is unique and different,” she said.

Dr. Marlana Orloff, an oncologist at the Sidney Kimmel Cancer Center at Thomas Jefferson University in Philadelphia and treating physician of some of the women, had before seen an unusual occurrence of close diagnosis in Huntersville, North Carolina.

In the small town of about 55,000 people, the community was concerned over the rare cancer diagnosis in two young women who had attended the local high school together. More cases started to appear, with a total of 23 patients across three small towns.

“Initially, we couldn’t get the state or the county involved in looking into this coincidence,” Huntersville Mayor John Aneralla told The Times by phone.

In July 2016, the town received a state grant for $100,000 to investigate possible environmental causes of the cancer cases.

That study, a geo-spatial report led by researcher John Cassels, in part helped determine the most concentrated area that diagnosed patients had in common, although it provided little insight or evidence about what could have contributed to developing the cancer.

Genetic testing also didn’t yield conclusive answers. Tissue testing of the tumors is currently underway with results expected back in the near future, Mr. Aneralla said.

Further, with some grant money left over, researchers will begin to test soil, water and air in areas highlighted by Mr. Cassels’ report.

“The thinking was we didn’t have a real targeted area that we could say all these people lived, worked and played,” Mr. Aneralla said. “Now we have more data that says, OK, maybe we should test here.”

Ms. McCrary and her network are hoping to raise funds to finance a similar report for the Auburn cohort. As of now — on top of being a mother and working full time — she’s helping to collect patient testimonials for the Alabama Health Department and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to determine the extent of the possible cancer cluster.

She also hopes that the increased attention on their situation will encourage more people to have annual eye exams, which are the only way to detect this type of cancer. The response to their story has been overwhelming, she said, and that she’s received emails from all over the world from people who felt alone in their struggle.

“You hear people’s stories and it’s, for it to be such a rare cancer, it’s one of those things that doesn’t feel so rare,” she said. “I think the face of it is about to change.”

