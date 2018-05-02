Republicans are happy to hear that House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi envisions sticking around after the 2018 election, signaling they believe that her hopes of winning back the speakership will help energize GOP voters in the fall.

Jesse Hunt, spokesman for the National Republican Congressional Campaign Committee, said Mrs. Pelosi will be a drag on Democrats when voters head to the polls.

“Pelosi is already the most unpopular politician in America — something House Democratic candidates would agree with — and the prospect of her implementing an extremely progressive agenda will be a huge motivator for Republicans this fall,” Mr. Hunt said in an email blast Wednesday.

Mrs. Pelosi, who served as the first woman House speaker from 2007 to 2011, told the Boston Globe Tuesday that she believes Democrats are poised to flip control of the House in November and said she wants to win back the gavel.

“We will win. I will run for speaker. I feel confident about it. And my members do, too,” Mrs. Pelosi told the Globe.

