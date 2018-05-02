HONOLULU — Many sunscreen makers could soon be forced to change their formulas or be banned from selling lotions in Hawaii.

Hawaii state lawmakers on Tuesday passed a measure that would ban the local sale of sunscreens containing oxybenzone and octinoxate by 2021 in an effort to protect coral reefs.

Scientists have found that the two substances commonly found in sunscreens can be toxic to coral, which are a vital part of the ocean ecosystem and a draw for tourists in Hawaii.

Consumers would only be allowed to buy sunscreen with the two chemicals if prescribed by a health care provider.

If Gov. David Ige signs the bill, Hawaii would become the first state to enact such legislation. A similar bill failed to pass last year.

