KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - A Honduran man has admitted in federal court in Missouri that he entered the U.S illegally for the 11th time.

Federal prosecutors say 33-year-old Jose Salazar-Aguilar pleaded guilty Wednesday. It was his second conviction for illegally entry into the country.

He faces a sentence of up to 20 years in prison because he already was a convicted felon.

Salazar-Aguilar was arrested in February 2017 in Kansas City for drunken driving and resisting arrest. After he was released on bond, he was arrested by federal agents.

He also has previous convictions for delivery and possession of a controlled substance and forgery.

Prosecutors say he was last deported from the U.S. in August 2013.

