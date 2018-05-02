CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - The New Hampshire House has delayed action on a bill that would ban anyone who is not a legal resident from the state’s adult education programs.

Supporters say the roughly $4 million the state spends on adult workforce training programs should be reserved for people who can legally work in the United States. Opponents say the bill would hurt immigrants and refugees working toward citizenship. The bill passed the Senate in March but the House voted 233-97 on Wednesday to further study it.

The impact of the legislation is unclear. The Department of Education provides programs for about 7,000 adults, but does not collect information about their legal status.

