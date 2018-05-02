The Iowa legislature passed Wednesday one of the toughest abortion restrictions in the nation, making the procedure illegal after roughly six weeks of pregnancy.

The “heartbeat” bill now heads to the desk of Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds for final approval. Ms. Reynolds has not indicated publicly whether she supports the legislation, but a spokesperson for the governor said she “is 100 percent pro-life and will never stop fighting for the unborn.”

The bill, which contains exceptions for rape, incest and physical threat to the life of the mother, passed without a single Democratic vote in either chamber.

Both supporters and detractors acknowledged the legislation will probably face a legal challenge. Conservatives said it’s an opportunity to overturn Roe v. Wade, the 1973 U.S. Supreme Court decision that created a constitutional right to abortion.

“Today we will begin this journey as Iowa becomes ground zero, now nationally, in the life movement,” state Sen. Rick Bertrand, a Republican from Sioux City, said during floor debate.

Erin Davison-Rippey, a spokesperson for Planned Parenthood of the Heartland, called the bill “intentionally unconstitutional.”

“They do not care how much taxpayer money will be spent on a lawsuit, they don’t care how many women’s lives will be damaged because of inadequate access to care, or how many families may choose to go elsewhere because Iowa is no longer a state where they are safe to live and work,” she said.

The same federal appeals court that could determine the fate of the heartbeat bill struck down similar laws in Arkansas and North Dakota.

Iowa enacted a 20-week abortion ban last session after Republicans gained a unified government in the 2016 elections.

• This story is based in part on wire service reports.

Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.