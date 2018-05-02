Iran’s once-aggressive navy is lying low in critical sea lanes around the Persian Gulf, and top American military leaders are not sure why.

American warships operating in the waterways near the Iranian coastline have routinely been the focus of harassment by Tehran’s naval forces, with tensions coming to a head after the capture and brief detention of 10 American sailors in January 2016.

But the waters in and around the Strait of Hormuz have been relatively calm for U.S. vessels over the last six months, Chief of Naval Operations Adm. John Richardson told reporters Wednesday — at a time when antagonism between Washington and Tehran is ratcheting over virtually every other front.

“We’ve seen generally fewer proactive actions by the Iranians in the Persian Gulf recently,” the four-star admiral said alongside Navy Secretary Richard Spencer and Commandant of the Marine Corps Gen. Robert Neller during a joint briefing at the Pentagon.

Adm. Richardson refused to speculate on why harassing Iranian vessels appear to have stood down in recent weeks in the face of American seapower in the Straits, but the move comes as Iran and the world await President Trump’s decision on whether to effectively pull out of the 2015 accord which curbed Tehran’s nuclear programs in exchange for a lifting of international economic sanctions.

Other countries that signed the deal — France, Britain, Germany, China and Russia — say they still support it, and Iranian diplomats have been trying to position Tehran as the aggrieved party if the U.S. withdraws.

Those tensions were exacerbated this week after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu unveiled intelligence Monday claiming Iran lied about the origins of its atomic bomb program prior to signing of the nuclear accord and has worked to “expand its nuclear weapons knowledge” since then.

On Wednesday, Adm. Richardson said “it would be pure speculation” to draw any link between Tehran’s naval activities in the region and efforts by Iran to salvage the nuclear pact.

Still, the lull in activity by Tehran’s naval forces against U.S. and allied warships in the Straits — a key chokepoint for oil shipped from the Middle East to global markets — is a dramatic break from what had been Iran’s standard operating procedure of harassment and aggression against U.S. Navy vessels who ply the same waters.

Last year, Tehran accused U.S. naval forces of provoking an armed confrontation between Iranian patrol boats during routine maritime drills between the Navy’s Fifth Fleet and its regional allies within the Straits.

The crew aboard the USS Thunderbolt patrol ship fired multiple shots at an approaching Iranian warship, which had steamed out of the country’s coastal waters into international waters where the Thunderbolt was carrying out its exercises.

Officials from the Iranian Revolutionary Guards Corps characterized the incident at the time as an “unprofessional and provocative move” by American forces “aiming to instigate and frighten the Iranian boat.” American commanders with Fifth Fleet said the Thunderbolt’s crew were acting in self-defense when the shots were fired, and that none of the U.S. armaments were fired in an attempt to sink the Iranian ship.

The incident involving the Thunderbolt came nearly a year to the day after IRCG members captured a U.S. patrol board and briefly detained its crew in Iran. The Iranian military eventually released the American sailors.

During the ensuing service investigation into the incident, the Navy commander in charge of the captured patrol boats admitted he ordered his crews to surrender to the Iranians rather than fight back, fearing any retaliation against the Iranian navy would endanger ongoing negotiations that year on the nuclear deal.

New dynamics

While the waters of Straits of Hormuz are relatively calm, Iranian forces and their allies in western Syria are causing concern among Navy vessels deployed in support of the American-led coalition battling the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria.

“There is increasing activity and … there is some increasing tension in the Eastern Mediterranean” near the Syrian and Lebanese coastlines, Adm. Richardson said.

“By and large, the interactions between United States and foreign vessels have been safe and professional,” the four-star admiral noted, but increasing aggression by Iranian-backed forces on the ground in Syria and Lebanon — and the potential threat they posed to Israel — has raised concern.

“It is one of the new dynamics in this … ‘great power’ competition. This is one of those manifestations. And so we’re watching that very closely,” he said Wednesday.

Adm. Richardson said Navy leaders were focused on keeping “operational constructs” such as deconfliction lines and other means of communications, to ensure the increasingly complex situation in post-ISIS Syria does not boil over into a new conflict.

“As you get more activity and potentially more tension, just want to make sure we are minimizing the opportunity or risk of miscalculation” or increased violence in the region, the Navy chief said.

Navy officials have previously suggested there has been a decline in direct confrontations between the U.S. and Iranian navies.

In total, there were 14 unsafe and unprofessional interactions in 2017 and 36 in 2016, an average of 2.5 such encounters per month over that time period, Navy spokesperson Lt. Chloe J. Morgan told CNN in January.

President Trump himself appeared to hint at the shiftin in Iranian tactics just last week in his lenghty interview with the hosts of “Fox and Friends.”

“We haven’t seen their little boats circling our ships in the ocean lately,” Mr. Trump said.

