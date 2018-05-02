KODIAK, Alaska (AP) - The Israeli government’s test of a military defense system at Kodiak’s spaceport has been postponed.

The Kodiak Daily Mirror reports that the Israeli Ministry of Defense says no new date has been set for the test of the Arrow 3, a ballistic missile designed to intercept warheads outside of the atmosphere.

The stated reason for the postponement was “in order to achieve maximum readiness for the American field test,” suggesting that a future test on American shores is planned.

The postponement follows two tests in December and January in Israel that were called off due to technical issues with the target missile.

The announcement Tuesday follows months of anticipation after a representative of the Missile Defense Agency said last year that the tests would occur in Kodiak.

Information from: Kodiak (Alaska) Daily Mirror, http://www.kodiakdailymirror.com

