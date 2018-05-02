BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - Three companies are vying to replace Louisiana’s decade-old voting machines, with a winning bidder expected to be chosen by June 20.

The Secretary of State’s Office announced Wednesday that Dominion Voting Systems, Election Systems and Software and Hart InterCivic submitted bids to provide the new machines.

The agency intends to replace the current bulky machines with smaller, touch-screen-style equipment and improved technology. Nearly 10,000 early and Election Day voting machines will eventually be replaced.

Louisiana last purchased voting equipment in 2005. The Secretary of State’s Office wants to phase in the new equipment by 2020.

But the financing is only partially secured.

The project is estimated to cost between $40 million and $60 million. Louisiana has $8 million allocated so far. Another $3 million is being considered in the budget.

