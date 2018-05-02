BALTIMORE (AP) - A Baltimore man has been sentenced to 27 years in prison for a carjacking and high-speed chase that ended with him plowing into a security gate at Fort Meade in 2015.
The Baltimore Sun reports that Dontae Small was sentenced Tuesday in an incident that briefly closed the National Security Agency to non-essential personnel and resulted in an overnight search of the agency’s grounds. A federal judge also sentenced Small to two additional years for aggravated identity theft committed while he was in jail awaiting trial.
Authorities said that after crashing into a gate at the NSA at Fort Meade, he hid overnight in a storm drain before being found and arrested.
The NSA is a major tenant at Fort Meade, an Army installation housing the U.S. Cyber Command.
___
Information from: The Baltimore Sun, http://www.baltimoresun.com
Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.
The Washington Times Comment Policy
The Washington Times is switching its third-party commenting system from Disqus to Spot.IM. You will need to either create an account with Spot.im or if you wish to use your Disqus account look under the Conversation for the link "Have a Disqus Account?". Please read our Comment Policy
before commenting.