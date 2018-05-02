The recipient of the National Teacher of the Year award has told The Associated Press that she presented President Donald Trump with letters from some of the teenage refugees she teaches that talk about what coming to the U.S. has meant to them.

A White House ceremony was held Wednesday at the White House to honor Mandy Manning of Washington state. She teaches English to new refugee and immigrant students at the Newcomer Center at Joel E. Ferris High School in Spokane.

Manning told the AP that that she used a private moment to give Trump stacks of letters written by her students and members of the Spokane community. She says some letter writers asked that the U.S. understand it is a role model and that people in power speak respectfully about immigrants.

