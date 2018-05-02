The lawyer for Stormy Daniels took Wednesday evening’s Fox News interview by presidential legal-adviser Rudolph W. Giuliani as confirming the adult-film star’s claims and making a liar of President Trump.
Michael Avenatti noted that Mr. Giuliani said Mr. Trump had reimbursed personal lawyer Michael Cohen for the $130,000 hush money received by his client, contrary to previous statements by both Mr. Trump and Mr. Cohen.
“Mr. Trump stood on AF1 and blatantly lied,” Mr. Avenatti said on Twitter, referring to an exchange on Air Force One.
“This followed the lies told by others close to him, including Mr. Cohen. This should never be acceptable in our America. We will not rest until justice is served,” he wrote.
