Former CIA Director Michael V. Hayden said Wednesday that President Trump is harming government institutions in both rhetoric and actions.

“He is taking a pick and shovel to institutions and people, harming both the structures and the individuals who man the structures,” Mr. Hayden, a retired Air Force four-star general, said on MSNBC.

Mr. Hayden said he tells young people looking for advice about working in an agency like the CIA or Justice Department to continue to support the president and his message, but always be ready to leave if they see a line being crossed.

“There has to be limits,” he said.

Mr. Hayden added that one of the most important actions of anyone working at these agencies has to be to protect the institution.

“Tend to the institution above all because we’re going to need it again someday,” he said.

Mr. Hayden’s new book, “The Assault on Intelligence: American National Security in an Age of Lies,” discusses his time at the agency and his criticism of the Trump administration.

Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.