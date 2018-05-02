LANSING, Mich. (AP) - A bill advancing in Michigan’s Legislature would ensure wrongfully convicted inmates who receive state compensation fully qualify for a potential income tax break.
The legislation would exclude the payments from the definition of total household resources, which is used to decide if a homeowner or renter is eligible for a homestead property tax credit worth up to $1,500.
Federal law already exempts exonerees from the federal and state income taxes. The bill, which won House approval 107-2 Wednesday, would also codify that exonerees’ compensation is not subject to Michigan’s income tax.
The legislation goes to the Senate. Republican Rep. Martin Howrylak of Troy says his bill is a follow-up to a 2016 law that provides $50,000 for each year someone has been wrongfully incarcerated.
___
Online:
House Bill 4991: http://bit.ly/2w4IBQb
Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.
The Washington Times Comment Policy
The Washington Times is switching its third-party commenting system from Disqus to Spot.IM. You will need to either create an account with Spot.im or if you wish to use your Disqus account look under the Conversation for the link "Have a Disqus Account?". Please read our Comment Policy
before commenting.