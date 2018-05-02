JACKSON, Miss. (AP) - The Mississippi Highway Patrol is accepting applications for its incoming cadet training class.

The state’s Department of Public Safety says the program trains cadets on Mississippi law and investigation methods, and other law enforcement skills such as first aid and firearms use. Cadets are also physically trained.

Communications Director Warren Strain says the number of cadets accepted to the program will likely be less than the 57 in the last class. An exact number of incoming cadets has not yet been determined. Strain says it will depend on the department’s available funding and number of program applicants.

Currently, Strain says 518 highway patrolmen serve the state and 140 will be eligible to retire this year. The state is authorized to hire up to 650 patrolmen.

