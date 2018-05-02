The National Republican Senatorial Committee launched a new digital ad in Montana on Wednesday amid calls for incumbent Sen. Jon Tester to resign.

Mr. Tester, Montana Democrat, came under fire in the past week for accusing Rear Adm. Ronny Jackson of questionable prescription drug practices as well as drinking while on duty.

The White House conducted an internal review of the allegations while Dr. Jackson was still being considered to fill the position of Veterans Affairs secretary and did not find anything to substantiate the claims. Dr. Jackson has since withdrawn his nomination.

“Senator Tester didn’t even think twice before spreading unsubstantiated claims about a decorated veteran, just to please Chuck Schumer and his liberal party bosses in Washington,” said NRSC spokesman Calvin Moore, referring to Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer.

The ad highlights Mr. Tester as an obstructionist to President Trump and calls him a “disgrace to Montana.” The NRSC said this is part of a larger investment they plan on making in the state ahead of the upcoming elections in November.

