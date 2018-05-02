Three Planned Parenthood affiliates sued Wednesday to demand taxpayer money keep flowing to the country’s largest abortion network, saying a new Trump administration policy appears designed to cut them out of family planning money.
Affiliates in Wisconsin, Ohio and Utah said changes announced by Health and Human Services would boost clinics that focus on abstinence rather than providing contraceptives.
They said HHS didn’t follow the law last year when it issued the new funding priorities for doling out money under Title X, which is the government’s main family planning fund.
“Such an unjustified loss of Title X funds would be a disaster for the low-income patients,” the affiliates said in their lawsuit, filed in federal court in the District of Columbia.
The ACLU also filed a similar lawsuit challenging the move.
The lawsuits come after news emerged that Kellyanne Conway, counselor to President Trump, urged him to defund Planned Parenthood in accordance with his campaign promise.
The money would instead be directed toward Women’s Qualified Health Centers, which do not provide abortions.
