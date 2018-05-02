BOSTON (AP) - The findings of an ethics investigation of former state Senate President Stan Rosenberg are expected to be known soon.

The Senate Ethics Committee says it will meet with reporters later Wednesday along with Anthony Fuller, an attorney with the Boston law firm of Hogan Lovells. The firm was hired by the Senate to investigate whether Rosenberg violated any Senate rules in connection with sexual misconduct allegations against his estranged husband, Bryon Hefner.

Rosenberg, an Amherst Democrat, stepped down as Senate president in December, but remains a member of the chamber.

Hefner pleaded not guilty in Suffolk Superior Court last month to several charges including sexual assault, distributing nude photos without consent and criminal lewdness.

Rosenberg has not been accused of wrongdoing.

