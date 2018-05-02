BOSTON — An ethics investigation into former Senate President Stan Rosenberg has found he “failed to protect the Senate” from his husband, who’s accused of sexual abuse and harassment.

The Senate Ethics Committee, in releasing the report on Wednesday, said Rosenberg did not violate any formal Senate rule, but showed “a significant failure of judgment and leadership.”

The investigation began after allegations that Rosenberg’s husband, Bryon Hefner, sexually abused or harassed several men.

Hefner has since been indicted on charges including sexual assault.

The report does not call for any specific sanctions against Rosenberg, but recommends that he not serve in a position of leadership in the body in the immediate future.

Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.