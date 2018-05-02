Police body-camera video from the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history shows Las Vegas officers busting into the gunman’s hotel room and removing a rifle near a broken window.

Authorities released footage from two officers’ body-worn cameras Wednesday as they respond to gunfire raining down on a concert crowd from a Las Vegas Strip casino-hotel last fall.

Video shows officers walk around Stephen Paddock’s room, where other weapons are scattered.

Police say he killed 58 people and injured hundreds more before killing himself as authorities closed in.

Officers talking to each other question if there were any indications of two shooters.

