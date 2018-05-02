Students at Swarthmore College have been petitioning the elite institution to stop selling Sabra hummus in the school store because of the company’s ties to Israel.

A petition written last month by Swarthmore Students for Justice Palestine said the school has a “civic and social responsibility” to “deshelve all current Sabra products and end their future sale at Swarthmore College.”

“It is morally unacceptable that Swarthmore should continue to support the international human rights violations of the Golani Brigade and Israeli Apartheid at large,” the petition read. “By selling Sabra, Swarthmore is an accessory to the occupation of Palestine.”

Sabra is owned by the Strauss Group, an international food and beverage company that “invests in, financially supports, and even sends care packages to the Golani Brigade of the Israeli armed forces,” according to the petition.

On Monday, Swarthmore announced it would continue to offer Sabra hummus after “careful consideration and research.”

The private liberal arts college in Swarthmore, Pennsylvania, also committed to providing “an alternative hummus brand on campus” beginning May 2.

“Following discussions with colleagues and representatives of various student groups, and having now conducted background research, the College has decided that this solution best addresses the concerns that have been raised,” Swarthmore said in the statement, which was first reported by Campus Reform.

Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.