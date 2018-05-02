COLUMBIA, Tenn. (AP) - Sam Kennedy, an attorney, newspaper publisher and former Tennessee Press Association president who helped push for the state’s Sunshine Law, has died at age 91.

An obituary from Oakes & Nichols Funeral Directors said Kennedy died at his home in Columbia on Tuesday.

Kennedy was the editor and publisher of The Daily Herald in Columbia and led the government affairs committee of the Tennessee Press Association for 30 years. He is credited with helping draft the open government law passed by state lawmakers in 1974. He also helped pass the 1973 reporter’s shield law in Tennessee.

He published four other papers: the Lawrence County Advocate, The Waverly Democrat, The Parsons News Leader and the Buffalo River Review.

Kennedy also served as judge, district attorney and county executive in Maury County.

