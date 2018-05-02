HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) - The Latest on House consideration of bump stock ban (all times local):

12 a.m.

The Connecticut House has passed a bill banning rapid-fire devices known as bump stocks.

Lawmakers voted 114-35 Tuesday night to approve legislation that will ban enhancements like bump stocks that enable guns to fire like automatic weapons.

Democratic Gov. Dannel P. Malloy proposed the ban earlier this year.

The legislation now moves to the Senate for consideration.

___

9:30 p.m.

Legislation making it a crime to sell, purchase, use or manufacture devices to enhance a firearm’s rate of fire, including bump stocks is expected to clear the House of Representatives.

There was bipartisan support Tuesday night for an amendment making such a crime a felony, punishable by up to five years in prison. It passed 111-37. A vote on the overall bill was expected later Tuesday.

___

7:30 p.m.

The Connecticut House of Representatives is considering legislation making it a crime to sell, purchase, use or manufacture devices which enhance a firearm’s rate of fire, including bump stocks.

Under a bill being debated Tuesday evening, violators would face a class D felony, punishable by up to five years in prison, a fine up to $5,000, or both.

About a dozen bump stocks were found among weapons used by the man who carried out the October 2017 Las Vegas shooting, which left 58 dead and more than 800 others injured.

Republican Rep. Rob Sampson says the state would be banning an item that has “never ever been involved in a crime” in Connecticut.

