SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) - The Latest on accusations of sexual harassment against a New Mexico state lawmaker (all times local):

5:10 p.m.

Leading New Mexico state legislators say they will consult with outside counsel regarding allegations of sexual harassment against a state lawmaker by a former lobbyist.

In a statement Wednesday, House Speaker Brian Egolf and four female Democratic lawmakers described as deeply troubling the harassment allegations against Rep. Carl Trujillo of Santa Fe.

Animal rights advocate and former political lobbyist Laura Bonar has accused Trujillo in an open letter of inappropriate sexual advances in 2013 and 2014 and urged him to resign. Trujillo is denouncing allegations against him as lies orchestrated by political opponents.

Egolf says outside counsel will help determine how to proceed, with consideration for Bonar’s wishes regarding a possible investigation. Bonar has not filed a harassment complaint with the Legislature or in court.

___

4:40 p.m.

A New Mexico state lawmaker is denouncing “lies of the worst sort” in response to allegations by a former political lobbyist that she was sexually harassed by him.

Democratic state Rep. Carl Trujillo of Santa Fe said Wednesday in a written statement that allegations against him are lies, while challenging the credibility on his political opponent in a June primary election.

Animal rights advocate and former political lobbyist Laura Bonar has accused Trujillo in an open letter of inappropriate sexual advances as they worked on legislation in 2013 and 2014. Neither Bonar nor Trujillo agreed to be interviewed.

In his letter refuting the accusations, Trujillo does not mention by name Bonar or election opponent Andrea Romero.

He says his political opponents have hijacked the movement against sexual misconduct for their own gain while undermining the cause of animal welfare. Trujillo is invoking as evidence of credibility his security clearance at the Los Alamos National Laboratories, a federal nuclear research center.

___

noon

An animal rights advocate and former political lobbyist says she was sexually harassed by a New Mexico state lawmaker and wants him to resign.

In an open letter published online Wednesday, Laura Bonar accused Democratic Rep. Carl Trujillo of Santa Fe of inappropriate sexual advances as they worked on legislation in 2013 and 2014.

Bonar works in Albuquerque for Animal Protection Voters and says she was shut out of the legislative process after rejecting Trujillo’s advances.

Trujillo did not immediately respond to requests for comment by phone and email. Trujillo faces a Democratic primary opponent in June 5 elections.

An attorney for Bonar says no harassment complaints have been filed. Attorney Levi Monagle says Bonar instead is appealing directly to voters, without communicating or coordinating with Trujillo’s election opponent.

