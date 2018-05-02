WASHINGTON (AP) - The Latest on the award ceremony for the National Teacher of the Year (all times local):

7:10 p.m.

The recipient of the National Teacher of the Year award has told The Associated Press that she presented President Donald Trump with letters from some of the teenage refugees she teaches that talk about what coming to the U.S. has meant to them.

A White House ceremony was held Wednesday at the White House to honor Mandy Manning of Washington state. She teaches English to new refugee and immigrant students at the Newcomer Center at Joel E. Ferris High School in Spokane.

Manning told the AP that that she used a private moment to give Trump stacks of letters written by her students and members of the Spokane community. She says some letter writers asked that the U.S. understand it is a role model and that people in power speak respectfully about immigrants.

___

5:05 p.m.

President Donald Trump has presented the National Teacher of the Year award to a Washington state educator who leads a classroom for teenage refugees.

Trump on Wednesday honored Mandy Manning, who teaches at the Newcomer Center at Joel E. Ferris High School in Spokane. The school specializes in English language development for new refugees and immigrant students.

The president commended her passion and “incredible devotion” to teaching during brief remarks at a White House ceremony. He says teachers like Manning play a vital role in the well-being of the nation’s children, the strength of its communities and national success.

Manning was accompanied by state teacher of the year winners.

___

2:15 p.m.

President Donald Trump will welcome to the White House a teacher honored for her work with refugees.

Trump will be speaking at the National Teacher of the Year reception at the White House later Wednesday.

2018 National Teacher Mandy Manning teaches at Newcomer Center at Joel E. Ferris High School in Spokane, Washington, where she leads a classroom for teenage refugees.

The center specializes in English language development for newly arrived refugee and immigrant students and serves as their entry into American high school culture.

During his campaign he compared refugees fleeing war-torn Syria to a Trojan Horse carrying would-be terrorists and proposed banning Muslims from entering the country.

