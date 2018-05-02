President Trump said Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will do “an incredible job” as the nation’s top diplomat, during Mr. Pompeo’s formal swearing-in Wednesday at the State Department.

“Mike is a true American patriot,” Mr. Trump told cheering employees at Foggy Bottom.

Noting the positive reception in his first visit to the State Department, Mr. Trump observed, “That’s more spirit than I’ve heard from the State Department in many years. It’s going to be a fantastic start. That spirit will only be magnified, only with this person right [Mr. Pompeo].”

Mr. Pompeo, confirmed by the Senate Thursday in a 57-42 vote, thanked the president for entrusting him with the “sobering” responsibility of addressing a variety of global threats, from Iran to North Korea.

“My team and I will be unrelenting in confronting those threats,” Mr. Pompeo said.

Having met with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un last month, he said “we have an unprecedented opportunity to change the course of history on the Korean peninsula” by seeking that country’s denuclearization. Mr. Trump and Mr. Kim are planning to meet for historic talks within the next few weeks.

“We’re in the beginning stages of the work, and the outcome is certainly yet unknown,” Mr. Pompeo said. “But one thing is certain — this administration will not repeat the mistakes of the past. Our eyes are wide open. It’s time to solve this once and for all. A bad deal is not an option.”

He said the administration is “committed to the permanent, verifiable, irreversible dismantling of North Korea’s weapons of mass destructions program, and to do so without delay.”

He replaces Rex Tillerson, who was fired by Mr. Trump in March. Before being nominated, Mr. Pompeo served as CIA director; he was elected to the House from Kansas in 2010.

More broadly, Mr. Pompeo said he will “make sure America is always a respected and principled leader on the world stage.”

“We’ve already made outstanding progress by speaking the truth about the challenges we face,” he said. “We put a hurt on the ISIS caliphate in Iraq and Syria. We’re confronting all types of Iranian hostility and are deciding on the next steps for the flawed [nuclear deal]. We’ve imposed real consequences on Russia for its acts of aggression. And we will soon move our embassy in Israel to Jerusalem years ahead of schedule.”

He thanked the tens of thousands of career foreign service officers and other State Department employees.

“You all lay it on the line to make sure that America is safe, prosperous and free,” he said. “We need our men and women out at the front lines, executing American diplomacy with great vigor and energy, and to represent the finest nation in the history of civilization. We should be proud of that.”

Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.