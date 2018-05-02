Lawyer Ty Cobb is leaving President Trump’s legal team in the special counsel probe, to be replaced by former Clinton impeachment attorney Emmet Flood.

The White House confirmed Wednesday that Mr. Cobb is departing.

“For several weeks Ty Cobb has been discussing his retirement and last week he let Chief of Staff Kelly know he would retire at the end of this month,” said White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders.

The New York Times reported that Mr. Flood is expected to take a more adversarial approach to the investigation than Mr. Cobb, who had pushed Mr. Trump as in-house counsel for a more cooperative strategy.

