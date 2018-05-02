A Suffolk, Virginia, member of the Nine Trey Gangsters was sentenced to life in prison Wednesday for murdering four people and committing several non-fatal shootings, the Justice Department said.

Anthony Foye, 26, is already serving a 13-year sentence he previously received for a robbery. The life sentences will be added on top of that term.

Faye pleaded guilty on Sept. 8 to four counts of murder in aid of racketeering activity, the Justice Department said. He faced a mandatory life sentence on each count.

Prosecutors allege that Foye and other gang members were trying to gain a reputation within the Nine Trey Gangstgers as “shooters.”

Foye murdered Al-Tariq Tynes, Linda Lassiter, Vandalet Mercer and Wayne Davis, the prosecutors said. They also claim he shot into a Portsmouth residence and shot several other individuals in the South Hampton Roads area.

The Nine Trey Gangsters are affiliated with the United Bloods Nation and operates in Hampton Roads area of Virginia.

Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.