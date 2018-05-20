A pair of Obama administration figures, including former Education Secretary Arne Duncan, have proposed that parents hold their children out of school until gun-control legislation is approved.

Mr. Duncan retweeted Friday a post from Peter Cunningham, who served as the Department of Education assistant secretary for communications and outreach during President Obama’s first term, calling for a classroom boycott.

“This is brilliant and tragically necessary,” said Mr. Duncan. “What if no children went to school until gun laws changed to keep them safe? My family is all in if we can do this at scale. Parents, will you please join us?”

This is brilliant, and tragically necessary.

What if no children went to school until gun laws changed to keep them safe?

My family is all in if we can do this at scale.

Parents, will you please join us? https://t.co/Yo4wsFuJI5 — Arne Duncan (@arneduncan) May 18, 2018

The idea was spurred by Friday’s mass shooting at Santa Fe High School in Santa Fe, Texas, which left 10 dead.

Mr. Cunningham, now the executive director of Education Post, followed up Saturday with an article proposing that parents keep their kids out of school on Sept. 4 until Congress passed “background checks for all gun purchases, a ban on assault weapons and high capacity magazines, and funding for gun research.”

The message drew enthusiastic responses from several education figures, including KIPP NYC superintendent Jim Manly and Teach for All CEO Wendy Kopp.

Others said that such a boycott would hurt working-class families and strengthen conservative critics of the public schools.

That’s brilliant! Then we could push for school choice and non-government solutions to educating children. But in the meantime.. let’s think about this on a security level, instead of a political one. Securing schools is possible without restricting the liberties of others. — Bill Brown (@Billb2212) May 20, 2018

Sadly, this would suit the GOP enablers just fine. They want the public schools destroyed. Allowing these random murders is one way of getting what they’re after—a stupid general populace, easy to manipulate and exploit. — Lee in Iowa (@Lee_in_Iowa) May 20, 2018

Before joining the Obama administration, Mr. Cunningham and Mr. Duncan both worked for the Chicago Public Schools.

Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.