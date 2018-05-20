President Trump is demanding a probe into whether the FBI or Justice Department “infiltrated or surveilled the Trump campaign for Political Purposes,” and whether the order came from the Obama administration.
The president called for the inquiry in a tweet on Sunday and said he will “do so officially” on Monday.
The demand comes days after media reports identified 73-year-old Cambridge professor Stefan Halper, who has ties to American and British intelligence, as the FBI informant who snooped on the Trump campaign over the summer.
In a series of tweets over the weekend, Mr. Trump railed against the arrangement and equated it to spying. He said it could wind up as the “all time biggest political scandal!”
