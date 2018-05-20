In his inimitable style, President Trump took to Twitter in the last 24 hours, producing nine tweets centered on the Russian collusion investigation, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton’s deleted emails and other matters. One tweet fixated analysts, however. Mr. Trump demanded that the Department of Justice figure out if anyone within that federal agency or the FBI “infiltrated or surveilled the Trump campaign for political purposes” — and if the requests to do so were initiated within the Obama administration. The president vowed to make this demand official Monday.

“The gloves are off. Swampdwellers you just lost control. @realDonaldTrump has just officially announced the end of your reign,” tweeted former White House security adviser Sebastian Gorka in the immediate aftermath.

“This should be the first of several orders to DOJ and the FBI. Trump should also order them to respond fully to all requests for information and documents that have been submitted by Congress, and he should fire (or have the Attorney General fire) anyone responsible for such responses who does not act within 30 days,” writes John Hinderaker, founder of Powerline, and an attorney himself.

“I guess we will find out, now, whether the President runs the Department of Justice, as the Constitution provides, or whether the Deep State has successfully declared its independence from the voters,” Mr. Hinderaker observes, titling his observation “President Trump takes charge.”

THE EVOLVING MEDIA MARKETPLACE

“The American media gave sympathetic coverage this past week to the terrorist group Hamas, the gangbangers of MS-13 and a porn star — while continuing relentless attacks on the president of the United States,” writes Dan Gainor, vice president for business and culture at the Media Research Center.

“And you thought ‘journalism’ couldn’t get any worse,” Mr. Gainor observes.

MCCAUL’S PLAN TO SECURE SCHOOLS

On Sunday, Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo took time to praise the heroism of armed guards who were present during the school shooting in nearby Santa Fe on Friday, and make an extra point besides.

“They are heroes. But now we need to look ahead to see how we can do better next time, because there will be a next time, based on the inaction of elected officials across this country,” the chief told CBS’s “Face the Nation. “Let me tell you, people at the state level and the federal level and too many places in our country are not doing anything, other than offering prayers,” the officer said.

But somebody has done something. Four days before the recent mass shooting at the Texas high school, House Homeland Security Committee Chairman Michael McCaul introduced H.R. 5731, the “Securing Our Schools Act.” The Texas Republican intends his bill to be strategic, practical and effective, with a suggestion for Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen herself.

“My bill requires the Secretary of Homeland to draft a DHS-wide school security strategy and ensures the department’s grant programs can be used to enhance school security. Lastly, it authorizes the Office of Academic Engagement to conduct outreach to facilitate effective communication with schools on available DHS programs and other assistance,” Mr. McCaul says.

He wants a department-wide strategy that would include guidelines for “the manner” in which the department works with state, local, tribal, and territorial governments, and recommendations for the future. The bill also clarifies that the State Homeland Security Grant Program and Urban Area Security Initiative funding can be used for school security — including planning, training, exercises, information sharing and target hardening.

Finally, the bill calls for a DHS “Office of Academic Engagement” within the Office of Partnership and Engagement to serve as a direct liaison between the agency and schools.

ARMCHAIR TRAVEL

For those pining to go somewhere, the National Trust for Historic Preservation has two new tour guides for 90 noteworthy excursions here and abroad. Stateside, they include sailing on the Great Lakes and along the Maine coastline and architectural tours of Chicago, Detroit and Dallas. Historians, preservationists, architects and horticulturalists often tag along. There are also deals with historic hotels around America. Find that information at HistoricHotels.org.

Meanwhile, the lengthy selection of jaunts around the nation and overseas cover group experiences as well as tailored fare for “independents travelers.” Find it all at SavingPlaces.org.

GORE AT THE READY

Former Vice President Al Gore has launched yet another initiative to keep his climate concerns before the public. The Climate Reality Project — a nonprofit interest group he founded to organize activists — will be key to Mr. Gore’s plans to identify the “Climate Majority” as midterm elections loom.

“We are a picture of America. We’re everywhere from rural Red State towns to big Blue State cities. We’re the Republicans who believe kids should breathe clean air and the Democrats who know that free enterprise can build dreams without destroying the Earth,” the new outreach proclaims.

“Angry voices want to divide us. But with the climate changing, we’re coming together because our planet and our families matter more than party politics. And we refuse to let politicians risk our future and our world, just so fossil fuel companies profit.”

Yes, they’re fundraising.

POLL DU JOUR

•68 percent of Americans say President Trump’s policies are responsible for the state of the economy; 87 percent of Republicans, 68 percent of independents and 53 percent of Democrats agree.

•64 percent overall rate the economy as good; 89 percent of Republicans, 65 percent of independents and 48 percent of Democrats agree.

•41 percent overall say they are strongly against Mr. Trump; 5 percent of Republicans, 36 percent of independents and 75 percent of Democrats agree.

•22 percent are strongly for Mr. Trump; 57 percent of Republicans, 16 percent of independents and 4 percent of Democrats agree.

•20 percent support Mr. Trump but want him to deliver on campaign promises; 30 percent of Republicans, 26 percent of independents and 5 percent of Democrats agree.

•17 percent don’t support Mr. Trump but would “if he does a good job”; 8 percent of Republicans, 22 percent of independents and 16 percent of Democrats agree.

Source: A CBS News poll of 2,023 U.S. adults conducted May 16-18.

•Murmurs and asides to [email protected]

Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.