Bridgeport Mayor Joe Ganim says he’s disappointed with the how the racial makeup of the Democratic ticket is shaping up.

The Democratic gubernatorial contender said Friday the potential lineup is “too white” and he says that’s “insulting to people of color.”

Greenwich businessman Ned Lamont, the front-runner for the Democratic endorsement for governor, has chosen former Secretary of the State Susan Bysiewicz, who also is white, to be his running mate. But Newtown labor negotiator Eva Bermudez Zimmerman, a Latina, is planning to challenge Bysiewicz for the lieutenant governor endorsement on Saturday.

Ganim hopes to win 15 percent of the delegates to qualify for the Aug. 14 primary. But he acknowledges he’s at a disadvantage and is optimistic he can collect roughly 15,500 signatures he needs to appear on the ballot.

Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.