BESSEMER CITY, N.C. — A man intentionally rammed a vehicle into a North Carolina restaurant busy with a lunchtime crowd Sunday, killing his daughter and another person and injuring several others, authorities said Sunday.

Jail records show that 62-year-old Roger Glenn Self, who is accused of intentionally plowing a vehicle into a restaurant, is facing two counts of first-degree murder. The record available online late Sunday said he was formally booked as of 7 p.m. Sunday.

Bessemer City Police said in a statement that preliminary evidence indicates that Self purposely drove into the Surf and Turf Lodge about noon Sunday.

Footage from the scene showed emergency crews treating people on the ground outside the restaurant as shocked patrons milled about afterward.

26-year-old Katelyn Tyler Self, the daughter of the driver and a Gaston County Sheriff’s Office deputy, was killed. Authorities haven’t released the name of the second person fatally injured, pending notification of the family.

Police said the driver was arrested after the vehicle had smashed its way fully inside into the steak and seafood restaurant in Bessemer City, about 30 miles west of Charlotte.

It wasn’t immediately known if Roger Self had a lawyer. Messages left with a contact for the family were not immediately returned.

Caleb Martin, a 14-year-old who busses tables at the restaurant, says he saw the crash that left two dead and others hurt.

“I walked over to my station and I heard a loud boom,” Caleb tells WSOC-TV . He says he did not know what to do at first, but he quickly joined first responders in the helping those injured.

Caleb says he helped paramedics move tables off of someone and cleared debris so medics could reach him.

The Gaston Gazette identified Roger Self as a businessman from Dallas, North Carolina.

Caleb says Self was a regular at the restaurant.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police spokesman Rob Tufano called the crash a “mass casualty” incident, and reports said some of the victims were flown by helicopter to Carolinas Medical Center. There was no immediate report on the number of injured people or the severity of their injuries.

“He drove his car into the building, killing people, so that’s why we took him into custody immediately,” Bessemer City Police Chief Thomas Ellis Jr. said.

Photographs taken at the scene showed a shattered opening in a restaurant wall, where the car had smashed inside the building.

The Gaston Gazette reported that wait staff said Self had initially taken his family into the restaurant and had them seated. He then went back out to his vehicle and drove at a high rate of speed into the area where they were sitting, they said. The newspaper identified the vehicle as a sports utility vehicle.

Katelyn Self was a four-year veteran of the Gaston County Sheriff’s Office, Sheriff Alan Cloninger told The Charlotte Observer. She worked as a corporal in the jail and was off duty when she was killed.

Cloninger choked up as he spoke about the crash.

Tragic, tragic loss of life,” he told local reporters. “I’m asking people just to keep the family in your prayers, and the sheriff’s office, because we’re suffering right now.”

A 2017 profile in the Gazette said Roger Self ran a private investigations business called Southeastern Loss Management. It said the business opened in 1989 and mostly helped companies investigate employees’ wrongdoing.

Authorities said the family was requesting privacy and referred any questions to the family’s pastor. Messages left at the phone of the pastor by The Associated Press were not immediately returned.

