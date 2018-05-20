Longtime Trump aide Roger Stone says it’s “not inconceivable” that special counsel Robert Mueller is trying to “conjure up” crimes against the president and his allies unrelated to the 2016 election.

“I can guarantee you they have found no evidence whatsoever of Russian collusion, nor trafficking of allegedly hacked emails with WikiLeaks,” Mr. Stone said Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press.” “It is not inconceivable now that Mr. Mueller and his team may seek to conjure up some extraneous crime pertaining to my business or maybe not even pertaining to the 2016 election.”

One year into his investigation, Mr. Mueller has indicated or gotten guilty pleas from 19 people, including four former Trump advisers, three of whom pleaded guilty to making false statements to the FBI.

Mr. Stone said he has not been contacted by the special counsel’s office, but “at least eight” of his “current or former associates, mostly young people, have been terrorized by Mr. Mueller’s investigators.”

The investigation was “supposed to be about Russian collusion,” Mr. Stone continued, “and it appears to be an effort to silence or punish the president’s supporters and his advocates.”

