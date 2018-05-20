ATLANTA (AP) - The Latest on Georgia gubernatorial debates (all times local):

12 p.m.

The five GOP hopefuls for Georgia governor agree: There is no need for gun control in the wake of a spate of deadly school shootings across the country.

The candidates met on Sunday for their final debate before voters hit the polls in Tuesday’s primaries.

Each candidate said there was no need to pass gun control measures and all positioned themselves as the biggest defender of gun rights.

As with previous debates, tough talk on immigration and strong support for gun rights dominated the discussion.

Lt. Gov. Casey Cagle has led in public polling. But a tight battle has played out of the No. 2 spot_and a possible runoff postion. Other candidates include Secretary of State Brian Kemp, former state Sen. Hunter Hill, state Sen. Michael Williams and Clay Tippins of Atlanta.

The two Democratic candidates debate later Sunday.

8 a.m.

The candidates for Georgia governor are set to meet in their final debates before voters hit the polls in Tuesday’s primaries.

The five Republican candidates meet first at 10:30 a.m. Sunday. The two Democrats get their chance Sunday at 1 p.m.

Previous Republican debates have been dominated by tough talk on immigration and strong support for gun rights. The candidates largely agree on those issues in terms of policy, but debate who is better suited to carry out the conservative agenda.

The Democrats have mainly focused on funding for public education and criticism of cuts to the HOPE scholarship program. The candidates, both former state House members, have gone after each other’s legislative records on the topic.

Advanced in-person voting began April 30.

