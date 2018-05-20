The ridesharing company Uber wants Washington Capitals fans to take the train Monday night.

Metro service has been extended again by one hour Monday night to accommodate fans leaving the Capitals’ Game 6 against the Tampa Bay Lightning at Capital One Arena, WMATA announced Sunday.

Uber paid the $100,000 fee to keep trains running till around 12:30 a.m. Last week, Exelon, Pepco, the nation of Qatar and the Downtown D.C. Business Improvement District all pitched in one way or another for the Capitals’ third and fourth games of the Eastern Conference Finals.

The Gallery Place-Chinatown, Metro Center and Judiciary Square stations will be open for passengers to enter, while all others will be “exit only.”

“Planes, trains and automobiles — it’s going to take it all to get the Caps a win on Monday and then back to Tampa to close out the series,” Mayor Muriel Bowser said in a press release. “The more fans we have out the better, and the more transportation options the better.”

Although Uber might stand to gain from Metro closing at its usual weeknight hour of 11:30 p.m., Uber’s general manager for the District of Columbia, Michael Black, called Metro “the backbone of the region’s transportation system.”

“Everybody wins when people have alternatives to driving themselves to and from events downtown,” Black said. “We’re honored to work with Mayor Bowser and WMATA to help make sure that Caps fans can use Metro to get home safely from Monday’s game and leave their cars at home.”

