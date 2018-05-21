Former Education Secretary Arne Duncan said Monday that parents should pull their children out of school until gun laws are changed.

“We as parents have failed to keep our kids safe. We have to create attention. We have to think differently. We have to think radically if we want to create as a society, a country in which children aren’t living in fear every single day,” Mr. Duncan said on CNN.

He said parents should at least try the idea and if they don’t see the change they want, then he said voters must show their unhappiness at the polls in November.

The issue of gun violence in schools came back into the forefront earlier this year after a shooting at a high school in Florida left 17 people dead. Last week, another 10 people were killed after another shooting at a high school in Texas, prompting lawmakers to call for drastic action.

