Health care workers in the Democratic Republic of Congo will be the first people to receive a trial vaccine Monday, as global responders try to stamp out a widening Ebola outbreak in the African country.

The World Health Organization is sounding the alarm because it confirmed four cases in Mbandaka, a city of over 1 million people. They fear the outbreak tied to 26 deaths could spread down the Congo River “highway” to major capital cities.

The country has received more than 7,500 doses of a vaccine candidate, known as rVSV-ZEBOV, which is offered by Merck but not fully licensed yet. It was effective in Guinea during the massive 2013-2016 outbreak, however, and is available for “compassionate use” in an emergency.

“It’s concerning that we now have cases of Ebola in an urban center, but we are much better placed to deal with this outbreak than we were in 2014,” WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told the World Health Assembly in Geneva, Switzerland, on Monday. “I’m pleased to say that vaccination is starting as we speak.”

Beyond health workers, disease trackers are looking for contacts of infected persons — 600 people have been identified so far — and people responsible for safe burials to be vaccinated. The technique is known as a “ring” vaccination.

Many of the recent cases are in a remote region of the country, Bikoro. Transporting and storing vaccines there is a major undertaking, because the shots must be kept at minus-60 to minus-80 degrees.

Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, is contributing $1 million in U.S. dollars toward the effort.

