ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) - Three Democratic candidates for New Mexico governor are taking shots at each other as the primary race for the state’s open gubernatorial seat heats up.

Sen. Joseph Cervantes and businessman Jeff Apodaca took turns during a KOAT-TV/Albuquerque Journal sponsored debate Sunday questioning Congresswoman Michelle Lujan Grisham about profits she made from a health care consulting company she co-founded.

Lujan Grisham has faced questions about her consulting company and the circumstances of her resignation as Department of Health secretary under then-Gov. Bill Richardson in 2007.

The congresswoman attacked her opponents for not giving their campaign workers health care benefits.

Republican Congressman Steve Pearce is seeking the GOP nod in an uncontested primary.

The state’s struggling economy and poverty remain top issues in the race.

