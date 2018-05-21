President Trump is meeting Monday with Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein and FBI Director Christopher Wray amid allegations that federal law enforcement planted an informant in the Trump campaign.
The meeting was not listed on the president’s public schedule, but White House officials said it was a routine meeting.
The meeting was set for 3 p.m.
Mr. Trump tweeted Sunday that he was going to force the FBI and Justice Department to investigate their own conduct during the 2016 presidential race.
“I hereby demand, and will do so officially tomorrow, that the Department of Justice look into whether or not the FBI/DOJ infiltrated or surveilled the Trump Campaign for Political Purposes - and if any such demands or requests were made by people within the Obama Administration!” he tweeted.
He was reacting to reports that the FBI planted an informant inside the Trump campaign to look for collusion with Russia.
