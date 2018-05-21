President Trump on Monday questioned why Democrats have not acted sooner on trade negotiation issues.

“I ask Senator Chuck Schumer, why didn’t President Obama & the Democrats do something about Trade with China, including Theft of Intellectual Property etc.? They did NOTHING! With that being said, Chuck & I have long agreed on this issue! Fair Trade, plus, with China will happen!” Mr. Trumptweeted, referring to Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer.

The president has issued an increase in tariffs on Chinese goods, which prompted them to do the same on U.S. products, causing fears of a possible trade war. A Chinese delegation was in Washington last week to discuss the trade issue with administration officials. Mr. Trump said that he doubts the talks will succeed because China and other countries are “spoiled” in trade talks.

He did add that some progress has been made, however, regarding agricultural products.

“China has agreed to buy massive amounts of ADDITIONAL Farm/Agricultural Products - would be one of the best things to happen to our farmers in many years!” he tweeted.

“On China, Barriers and Tariffs to come down for first time,” he added.

Mr. Trump also called on China to remain strong in dealing with North Korea now that talks are in the works.

“China must continue to be strong & tight on the Border of North Korea until a deal is made. The word is that recently the Border has become much more porous and more has been filtering in. I want this to happen, and North Korea to be VERY successful, but only after signing!” he tweeted.

Mr. Trump is set to meet with North Korea’s leader Kim Jong-un next month to discuss denuclearization and peace on the Korean peninsula.

