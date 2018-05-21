President Trump slammed former CIA Director John Brennan in a series of tweets Monday over the ongoing Russia investigation.

“John Brennan is panicking. He has disgraced himself, he has disgraced the Country, he has disgraced the entire Intelligence Community. He is the one man who is largely responsible for the destruction of American’s faith in the Intelligence Community and in some people at the….

“….top of the FBI. Brennan started this entire debacle about President Trump. We now know that Brennan had detailed knowledge of the (phony) Dossier…he knows about the Dossier, he denies knowledge of the Dossier, he briefs the Gang of 8 on the Hill about the Dossier, which….

“…they then used to start an investigation about Trump. It is that simple. This guy is the genesis of this whole Debacle. This was a Political hit job, this was not an Intelligence Investigation. Brennan has disgraced himself, he’s worried about staying out of Jail. Dan Bongino”

The tweets in quotes appear to be a rough transcript from former Secret Service agent Dan Bongino’s appearance on Fox News earlier in the morning. Mr. Bongino, who regularly appears on the network, has been critical of Mr. Brennan and his comments about Mr. Trump.

Late Sunday, Mr. Trump tweeted that he wants to see an investigation into whoever was allegedly spying on his campaign.

“I hereby demand, and will do so officially tomorrow, that the Department of Justice look into whether or not the FBI/DOJ infiltrated or surveilled the Trump Campaign for Political Purposes - and if any such demands or requests were made by people within the Obama Administration!” he posted.

Mr. Brennan then called on Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and House Speaker Paul D. Ryan to stop enabling Mr. Trump’s actions.

“Senator McConnell & Speaker Ryan: If Mr. Trump continues along this disastrous path, you will bear major responsibility for the harm done to our democracy. You do a great disservice to our Nation & the Republican Party if you continue to enable Mr. Trump’s self-serving actions,” Mr. Brennantweeted.

Mr. Bongino said Monday that the tweet was due to Mr. Brennan’s fears that his own alleged role in the spying case would be exposed.

“John Brennan knows his role in the political spying operation on Donald Trump is being exposed. Therefore this disgrace of a human being is showing his caboose on social media as he melts down. Get a lawyer Johnnie Boy, you’re gonna need it,” Mr. Bongino tweeted.

• Bradford Richardson contributed to this article.

