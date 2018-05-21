Ambassador Faith Ryan Whittlesey died early Monday after a long bout with cancer. She was 79.
Throughout her illness, she remained active in conservative politics.
Mrs. Whittlesey was an early and enthusiastic supporter of Donald Trump’s presidential campaign and remained a staunch ally.
She served in Ronald Reagan’s White House and was his ambassador to Switzerland.
She worked closely with Marine Lieutenant Col. Oliver L. North, who played a key role on Mr. Reagan’s National Security Council in the administration’s anti-communist initiative in Central America.
A graduate of Wells College and the University of Pennsylvania’s law school, she became a force in Republican politics In Pennsylvania, serving in the commonwealth’s House of Representatives.
