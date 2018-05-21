Nearly three years after his arrest, a Massachusetts man has pleaded guilty to terrorism-related charges.

Alexander Ciccolo, 25, of Adams, Massachusetts, admitted to discussing plots to use explosives and firearms to attack a college campus, police station in other public places in 2015. The plots were never carried out because Ciccolo soon attracted the attention of law enforcement for his online praise of terror attacks by the Islamic State, also known as ISIS.

Under his plea deal, Ciccolo faces 20 years in prison at a Sept. 5 sentencing. He pleaded guilty to one count of attempting to provide material support to the Islamic state, one count of attempting to use weapons of mass destruction, one count of being a convicted person in possession of firearms and one count of assaulting a nurse while in jail.

“Homegrown violent extremists pose a serious danger to innocent Americans,” said Assistant Attorney General John Demers. “Not only did Ciccolo admit to supporting ISIS, but he also collected weapons and explosives in order to further its goal: the murder of Americans. Thanks to the hard work and collaboration of all involved, his plans were thwarted. Today’s successful outcome is proof that we will not waver in our commitment to hold accountable those who break our laws and put American lives at risk.”

Ciccolo received four firearms from a government informant on July 4, 2015. He was arrested immediately after receiving the firearms and has been detained since.

