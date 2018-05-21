A former senior adviser to President Trump’s campaign ridiculed reports that the FBI had planted an informant in the campaign team.

A.J. Delgado, who became notorious during the presidential transition for her admission of a sexual affair and a pregnancy by a married Trump-campaign official, called the claim that the Obama administration was engaged in a political spy operation “embarrassing.”

“Are we really going w this?? That Obama put a spy inside the Trump campaign, to frame Trump? Srsly? Not sure if it’s IQ, ethics, or simple common sense but I cant. This is embarrassing,” she wrote Monday night on Twitter.

The Justice Department agreed Monday to look into the reports of an FBI campaign informant, which the New York Times broke last week and which have been corroborated and developed by the Washington Post, the Wall Street Journal, Axios and other outlets.

Among other things, in later tweets, Ms. Delgado downplayed the role played by Stefan Halper, who has been identified by several news organizations as the person in question.

“I noticed yesterday that the NY Post had a headline as if the gent was ‘in’ the campaign (to make it sound more ominous). Dude wasnt even a formal volunteer, much less formally IN the campaign,” she tweeted.

