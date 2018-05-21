Former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper said Monday that President Trump’s demand to know if his campaign was spied on could politicize parts of the justice system.

“I think that’s actually very a disturbing assault on the independence of the Department of Justice and I think when the president — this president or any other president — tries to use the Department of Justice as a private investigatory body, that’s not good for the country,” Mr. Clapper said on CNN.

Mr. Trump demanded to know if there was an informant for either the Justice Department or FBI that collected surveillance on his campaign during the 2016 election.

“I hereby demand, and will do so officially tomorrow, that the Department of Justice look into whether or not the FBI/DOJ infiltrated or surveilled the Trump Campaign for Political Purposes - and if any such demands or requests were made by people within the Obama Administration!” the president tweeted Sunday.

Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.