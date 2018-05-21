A majority of Americans give President Trump credit for the strong economy, according a new poll published on Sunday.

The CBS News poll shows 35 percent said Mr. Trump has “a great deal” of responsibility for helping the economy, and another 33 percent said he’s “somewhat” responsible. Forty-two percent said they are optimistic about the future of the economy as well.

An overwhelming majority of Americans also feel, however, that Mr. Trump is looking out for big business, with 88 percent saying that the president is in some way looking out for business’ like his own.

The poll was conducted May 16-18 among 2,023 adults with a plus or minus 2.6 percent.

