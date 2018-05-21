Saying the 2015 Iran nuclear deal negotiated by the Obama administration had “fatal flaws,” Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Monday said the U.S. was preparing “the strongest sanctions in history” if Tehran did not change its destabilizing ways and forever abandon its drive for nuclear weapons.

In an address to the Heritage Foundation, Mr. Pompeo laid out the Trump administration’s long-awaited Plan B following President Trump’s decision May 8 to pull the U.S. out of the multilateral deal, brokered by President Obama, with the U.S., China, Russia, France, Britain and Germany promising to ease economic sanctions in exchange for curbs on Iran’s suspect nuclear programs.

While European allies have scrambled to keep the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) in place, Mr. Pompeo said the U.S. would push for a new deal with 12 demands on Iran, promising “unprecedented financial pressure” to force the Islamic republic to negotiate.

“These will end up being the strongest sanctions in history by the time we are complete,” Mr. Pompeo, a longtime skeptic of the deal,” said Monday.

Among the demands: that Iran stop all enrichment of uranium; that Iran reveal all of its past programs to obtain a nuclear bomb; “unqualified access” for international inspectors to any suspect site inside Iran, including military bases; the release of American citizens held in Iranian jails; and a halt to Iran’s destabilizing moves throughout the Middle East, from its military support of Syria to its backing of proxy forces such as Hezbollah in Lebanon and the Houthi rebels forces in Yemen.

Mr. Pompeo said the deal as it was created was “a loser” with huge repercussions throughout the Middle East, failing to guarantee Americans safety from the risks posed by Iran and ‘[putting] the world at risk because of its fatal flaws.”

“The plan permitted the Iranian regime to use money from [the JCPOA] to boost the economic fortunes of a struggling people, but the regime’s leaders refused to do so,” he said. “Instead, the government spent its newfound treasure fueling proxy wars across the Middle East.”

But he also held out the prospect of a fuller U.S.-Iranian relationship if Tehran complied, including the end of all sanctions, full diplomatic relations and even economic aid.

“It is America’s hope that our labors toward peace and security bear fruit for the long-suffering people of Iran,” Mr. Pompeo said.

In remarks that laid out a broad containment policy, Mr. Pompeo did not specifically address regime change, but instead posed related questions about the government in Tehran.

“Next year marks the 40th anniversary of the Islamic Revolution in Iran,” he said. “At this milestone we have to ask: What has the revolution given the Iranian people? The regime reaps a harvest of suffering and death in the Middle East at the expense of its own people.”

A few hours before Mr. Pompeo’s Washington speech, Iran’s Foreign Minister Bahram Qassemi said any future negotiation would have to be within the framework of the JCPOA.

“This proposition by America is for sure shameful and ludicrous,” Mr. Qassemi told a press conference in Tehran. “It sounds like a joke that they [the U.S.] should quit a multilateral international deal, which is backed by a U.N. resolution, and then look for further negotiations under new circumstances. I think nobody would even consider that.”

Later this week, diplomats from Iran, Europe, China and Russia are expected to meet in Vienna to discuss salvaging the deal by offering Tehran financial aid in exchange for promises that it curb its ballistic missile development and meddling in the Middle East.

Mr. Trump’s announcement to withdraw has caused European Union leaders and Russian President Vladimir Putin to pledge to try to keep Iranian’s oil trade and investment into the country flowing. Major European companies have begun buckling, however.

Last week, French energy giant Total S.A. announced plans to pull out of $1 billion gas project it launched in Iran in 2017 because of fears that renewed U.S. sanctions would impact its business elsewhere. Total executives said the firm will cease its Iranian operation by November unless it can secure waivers to U.S. sanctions.

Leading Danish tanker operator Maersk and German insurer Allianz also announced plans to wind down business in Iran.

