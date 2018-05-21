Omaha World Herald. May 18, 2018

NU takes significant steps to improve four-year graduation rate

The majority of students at many universities and state colleges take more than four years to graduate. Many potential obstacles can arise for students - holding down a job in addition to pursuing academic study; difficulties in connecting with other students and school communities; the stress from the transition to a higher-learning environment; shortcomings in counseling and support. Challenges can be considerable for students who are the first in their family to attend college.

Higher education is increasingly expensive, and the costs of taking extra years to graduate can weigh heavily on households. The total costs of going several extra years at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln could exceed $100,000, according to the Nebraska Coordinating Commission.

World-Herald reporting recently described the stepped-up efforts by the University of Nebraska and other institutions to improve the supports for students, aiming to guide as many students as possible toward four-year graduation. It’s encouraging to see these well-designed, coordinated efforts, although the challenges remain considerable for many students.

The four-year graduation rate at the UNL in 2010 was 29 percent; in 2015, it was 39 percent. The figures for the University of Nebraska at Omaha: 14 percent in 2010; 20 percent in 2015. During that period, the University of Nebraska at Kearney increased its rate from 22 percent to 28 percent. NU officials say the improvement has continued into subsequent years.

The rates at Nebraska’s state colleges are at lower levels, but they are open enrollment institutions, in contrast to NU, where the Board of Regents has raised the academic requirements for admissions.

Iowa State University has a four-year graduation rate of 45 percent. Creighton University’s rate is nearly 70 percent.

NU has taken a variety of actions in recent years to improve the graduation rate. The NU regents in 2011 pushed academic programs to structure their programs to enable students with a full load of 15 credit hours per semester to earn a degree in four years. Under President Hank Bounds, NU began its Commit to Complete campaign, strengthening the advising help and guiding students toward a detailed plan for graduation.

Technology is proving useful on this issue, as The World-Herald’s Rick Ruggles has reported. An electronic system at UNL notifies students and advisers when a student begins to fall off track and helps UNL offer the courses students need most.

At UNK, a portal program called MyBlue has a range of key information and services for students, including telling them when they are enrolling whether an individual course counts toward their degree program.

UNO has a Success Academy to provide intensive advising when students are academically at risk.

It would be unrealistic to think all students at a public university or state college can graduate in four years. Graduation, whether in four years or longer, is itself a significant achievement. But it’s encouraging to see the steps forward by NU and other institutions.

The sooner students complete their studies and enter the workforce full-time, the better for them, for their families and for our society.

_______

The Grand Island Independent. May 18, 2018.

Guaranteed jobs for everyone? Who pays for it?

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders is known for his socialist ideology and he was able to attract a surprising number of young people during his 2016 presidential election campaign. But his latest idea surely tests the outer limits of sensible thinking.

That idea is for the federal government to guarantee a job for anyone willing and able to work . at a minimum wage of $15 an hour, plus benefits including health care and child care.

Before dismissing Sanders’ idea as just plain goofy, it should be noted that a number of prominent Democrats applauded it. But after some inconvenient questions surfaced, as well as some likely consequences, enthusiasm waned.

For starters, experts pointed out that it would cost billions and billions of dollars to implement such a program, necessitating massive tax hikes on everyone who currently pays taxes. Unless an elected politician has an iron hold on his or her office (such as Sanders, apparently), this is hardly a good way to extend a public service career.

Then there is a question of what to do with people who can’t hold a job because of incompetence, laziness, drug usage, dishonesty, etc. After all, “guaranteed” means they can’t be fired.

And who decides what these hordes of workers will do? Why, a whole new cadre of government supervisors and managers who will be paid far more than minimum wages . thus swelling even more the billions spent on the idea.

Don’t get us wrong. We want everyone to have a job, and we want it to be a well-paying job with good benefits. But there are trade-offs, including adequate education and training as well as a willingness to be a productive and profitable employee. Plus, it must be a job that fulfills a need and that somebody is willing to pay for.

The idea of a guaranteed job isn’t new. It has been tried elsewhere in the past, most notably by the Soviet Union. And as history proved, it didn’t turn out well. So we wonder how Sanders’ “guaranteed income” idea ever saw the light of day without being immediately dismissed as economic lunacy.

The answer, we suppose, is in the old saying: “It takes all kinds.”

___

Kearney Hub. May 18, 2018

Global trade too valuable to lose

Farmers and ranchers in Nebraska and other agricultural states want trade opportunities and access to global markets, not government checks from Uncle Sam. That was the message this week to U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue from Nebraska Farm Bureau President Steve Nelson of Axtell.

Nelson and his counterparts leading state Farm Bureau organizations in Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, South Dakota and Wisconsin want an end to escalating trade disputes resulting from President Donald Trump’s threatened tariffs on foreign steel and aluminum. In their letters to Perdue, Nelson and the rest express strong concerns that the president’s tough talk on trade is undermining years of effort to open more global markets for U.S. agricultural products.

“Farmers and ranchers know growing our customer base outside our borders is critical to our economic survival,” Nelson said. “The development of international trade rules and passage of free trade agreements, while never perfect, have helped the United States and the Midwest in particular.

“Agriculture trade between China and our Midwestern states amounted to just under $4.5 billion in 2017 alone.”

Trade missions, checkoff programs and other investments in research and marketing are growing international markets, but farmers and ranchers worry that federal interference will negate decades of work.

Acknowledging the potential monetary loss for U.S. agriculture, Trump has suggested repaying American farmers for their losses in a trade war. Farmers aren’t interested in a handout. They want to see their long-term efforts pan out with new customers overseas.

The last several months have been nerve racking in farm country, and the nervousness is only growing stronger as Trump threatens to withdraw the United States from the North American Free Trade Agreement with our largest trading partners, Canada and Mexico.

Trump already withdrew from Trans Pacific Partnership negotiations and has threatened steel and aluminum tariffs, a move that ignited reciprocal actions by China. The fallout was an immediate loss of commodities market value for soybean producers.

It’s time for Trump to reel in his tariff threats. Foreign trade is too important to Nebraska producers. Farm Bureau claims the average export value to China per Nebraska farm/ranch was roughly $16,600 in 2017.

Uncle Sam cannot afford to replace such losses to every farming or ranching operation across the Midwest.

______

McCook Daily Gazette. May 17, 2018

Take action to protect yourself from robocalls

Cellular phones used to be a safe haven for those who didn’t want to receive telemarketing calls.

Those days are long over, to the point that many of us won’t answer a call from a number that’s not already in the contacts list on our smartphone.

“If it’s important, they’ll leave a message” seems to be the mantra. Texting or SMS or Facebook messaging is more and more the connection of choice, and not just for millennials or younger.

The “Do Not Call Registry” seems to be ineffective against robocalls, many of which cause “spoofed” or misleading caller ID to be displayed on your phone.

Spoofing itself is illegal under the Truth in caller ID Act, which carries penalties of up to $10,000 fore each violation.

The penalty bar is raised if the calls are made to defraud or steal the identity of the person who answers the call.

It’s not surprising that stopping illegal robocalls is a top consumer protection priority by the Federal Communication Commission.

The Telephone Consumer Protection Act (TCPA), passed by Congress in 1991, also restricts the making of unwanted calls including telemarketing and robocalls. The FCC website contains resources and good information for consumers to utilize as a means of stopping unwanted calls, including links to call blocking resources provided by both wireless carriers and landline service providers.

Nebraska Attorney General Doug Peterson urges consumers to:

- Register their phone number on the National Do Not Call Registry, which protects both landline, and wireless numbers.

- Check with your service provider to see if they offer any advanced tools or apps to block robocalls or features built into your calling device.

- Download and activate a robocalls blocking app.

- Don’t answer calls from numbers you don’t recognize.

- If a number is spoofed, just hang up. Interacting with the caller or pressing other buttons may lead to more robocalls.

- Never respond to requests for personal information, such as account numbers, Social Security numbers, passwords or other identifying information in response to an unexpected call.

- Use caution if the caller urges you to take immediate action.

- File a complaint with the FCC Consumer Complaint Center , 1-888-CallFCC (225-5322).

For more information about the Do Not Call Registry and other tips on how to protect against common scams, consumers should visit the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection website or call 800-727-6432 or 402-471-2682.

___

