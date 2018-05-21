The Republican National Committee paid just under half a million dollars to a law firm representing those involved in the Russia investigation, reported the Washington Post on Sunday.

The law firm Trout Cacheris & Janis received $451,780 for services from the RNC.

Those represented by the firm included former White House Communications Director Hope Hicks who had Robert Trout as her personal attorney last year, according to the report.

The firm represented those involved in the Russia investigation as well as the House and Senate inquiries.

The findings were discovered in a Federal Elections Commission report on Sunday.

